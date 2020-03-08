Rensselaer-Harvard ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series to be played with no fans due to coronavirus

Following the confirmation of two cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Capital Region, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has immediately enacted social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of the virus within the community, the school announced Sunday.

Therefore, the ECAC Hockey quarterfinals best-of-three series between the Engineers and Harvard scheduled for March 13, 14 and 15 (if necessary) at the Houston Field House will be played without spectators.

Individuals who purchased tickets in advance should contact the Houston Field House box office at 518-276-6262 during regular business hours (Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) for a refund. Emails should be directed to Norris Pearson, operations manager of the Field House, at pearsn@rpi.edu.

Each game of the quarterfinals series between Rensselaer and the Crimson will be webcast live via ECAC Hockey’s partnership with ESPN+ and Stretch Internet (International). Links will be posted when available.

Live audio of the games will be available on WRPI, 91.5 FM and www.wrpi.org and live statistics will be found at https://rpiathletics.com/sidearmstats/mhockey/summary.

Game times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday (if necessary).