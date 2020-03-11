Minnesota Duluth foursome heads up 2019-20 NCHC All-Conference First Team

Hunter Shepard (Minnesota-Duluth -32) 2019 March 9 St. Cloud State University hosts University of Minnesota Duluth n a NCHC contest at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center (Bradley K. Olson)
Hunter Shepard has gone 22-10-2 this season, starting all 34 games for Minnesota Duluth, to go along with a 2.18 GAA, .918 save percentage and two shutouts (photo: Bradley K. Olson).

The NCHC announced Wednesday its two All-Conference Teams and list of honorable mentions for the 2019-20 season.

First Team All-Conference

F: Jordan Kawaguchi, Jr., North Dakota
F: Noah Cates, So., Minnesota Duluth
F: Cole Koepke, So., Minnesota Duluth
F: Hugh McGing, Sr., Western Michigan
D: Scott Perunovich, Jr., Minnesota Duluth
D: Ian Mitchell, Jr., Denver
G: Hunter Shepard, Sr., Minnesota Duluth

Second Team All-Conference

F: Emilio Pettersen, So., Denver
F: Gordie Green, Sr., Miami
D: Matt Kiersted, Jr., North Dakota
D: Jack Ahcan, Sr., St. Cloud State
G: Dávid Hrenák, Jr., St. Cloud State

Honorable Mention

F: Chris Wilkie, Sr., Colorado College
F: Nick Poehling, Sr., St. Cloud State
F: Westin Michaud, Sr., North Dakota
F: Taylor Ward, So., Omaha
D: Mattias Samuelsson, So., Western Michigan
D: Colton Poolman, Sr., North Dakota
G: Adam Scheel, So., North Dakota

The NCHC will announce its individual award winners at the NCHC awards celebration in St. Paul, Minn., on Thursday, March 19 on the eve of the 2020 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

