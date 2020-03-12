Five of six men’s conferences cancel postseason tournaments due to coronavirus precautions

Atlantic Hockey, ECAC Hockey, Hockey East, NCHC and WCHA conferences announced Thursday that all are cancelling their respective postseason tournaments due to concerns over the COVID-19 health situation.

The Atlantic Hockey, ECAC and WCHA tournaments started last weekend, while the NCHC and Hockey East events were to begin this weekend.

The Big Ten has not yet canceled the rest of its tournament as of 1 p.m. Eastern.

“In light of the current health issue gripping the nation, we are cancelling the remainder of the WCHA postseason.” WCHA commissioner Bill Robertson said in a statement. “The health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, officials, fans, institutional and league staff is our top priority. Over the last several days we have discussed options for continuing the competition but at the end of the day, we felt it was best for all concerned to end the season immediately.”

NCHC Frozen Faceoff ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. Online orders will be automatically canceled and refunded. Fans looking for a refund of their NCHC quarterfinal-round tickets should contact their athletic department’s ticket office.

“The situation around COVID-19 has been rapidly changing and evolving over the last 24 hours and Atlantic Hockey feels that, for the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, the best decision we can make is to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Atlantic Hockey tournament,” the conference said in a statement. “We are disappointed that this decision needed to be made, however, the health and safety of all involved is our top priority.

“If the NCAA moves forward with the national tournament, AIC, as our regular-season champion and highest remaining tournament seed, will be the Atlantic Hockey representative.”