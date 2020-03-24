Massachusetts’ Chaffee signs NHL contract with Wild, gives up final year with Minutemen

Massachusetts junior forward Mitchell Chaffee has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild, forgoing his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Chaffee, who served as a co-captain for the Minutemen in 2019-20, finished second in team scoring this season with 29 points on 16 goals and 13 assists and was plus-16 over 30 games.

“Our entire UMass hockey program is excited for the opportunity in the NHL that Mitchell has earned,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel in a statement. “He has been on the forefront of the culture change within our program since the day he stepped on campus. His play on the ice, his success in the classroom and his leadership amongst his peers have all been impressive to witness.

“Mitchell is a rare power forward who plays a heavy game and can score goals. He will be a great addition to the Minnesota Wild organization and the UMass coaching staff is extremely proud.”

A Rockford, Mich., native, Chaffee finishes his collegiate career with 95 points on 47 goals and 48 assists over 109 games.