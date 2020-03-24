After taking Cornell to 28-2-3 season, Derraugh repeats as national women’s hockey coach of the year

For leading his team to the ECAC Hockey regular-season title and the top seed of the cancelled NCAA tournament, Cornell’s Doug Derraugh is the CCM/AHCA Women’s National Collegiate Coach of the Year.

It is the third such honor for Derraugh, who was previously recognized in 2010 and 2019.

Cornell finished with a record of 28-2-3, (19-0-3 ECAC Hockey). The Big Red forged a 22-game unbeaten streak that began on Nov. 30 and ran through March 7.

Statistically, the Big Red averaged 3.9 goals scored per game and allowed an average of 0.9 goals per game.

Derraugh won his fifth ECAC Coach of the Year award this season.

Through 15 years in Ithaca, Derraugh has compiled a career record of 295-151-45. This season marked the fifth time he has led Cornell to the NCAA tournament — the first as the top seed.

A 1991 graduate of Cornell, Derraugh was assisted this season by Edith Racine, Dean Jackson and Louise Derraugh.

The runner-up for this year’s award is Northeastern’s Dave Flint.

The award is sponsored by CCM and the winner chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.