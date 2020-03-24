Northeastern has three players, Clarkson, Cornell, Ohio State, Wisconsin two each among 2020 women’s hockey All-Americans

By
-
Jincy Dunne of Ohio State (Brad Rempel)
Jincy Dunne was a stalwart on the the Ohio State blue line this past season, netting seven goals among 31 points in 38 games for the Buckeyes (photo: Brad Rempel).

The top 12 women’s hockey players in the nation have been recognized as 2019-20 CCM/AHCA All-Americans.

Five selections come from ECAC Hockey, four from the WCHA and three from Hockey East.

The three forwards on the first team – Elizabeth Giguere, Alina Mueller and Abby Roque – are the three finalists for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award.

FIRST TEAM

F: Elizabeth Giguere, Jr., Clarkson
F: Alina Mueller, So., Northeastern
F: Abby Roque, Sr., Wisconsin
D: Jaime Bourbonnais, Sr., Cornell
D: Jincy Dunne, Sr., Ohio State
G: Aerin Frankel, Jr., Northeastern

SECOND TEAM

F: Sarah Fillier, So., Princeton
F: Emma Maltais, Jr., Ohio State
F: Daryl Watts, Jr., Wisconsin
D: Skylar Fontaine, Jr., Northeastern
D: Ella Shelton, Sr., Clarkson
G: Lindsay Browning, Jr., Cornell

The teams are sponsored by CCM and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR