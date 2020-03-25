Sabres sign Western Michigan blueliner Samuelsson, who leaves Broncos after two seasons

Western Michigan sophomore defenseman Mattias Samuelsson on Wednesday agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres, giving up his last two seasons of NCAA eligibility.

Samuelsson was selected in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Sabres.

“We are very pleased with Mattias’ growth both at Western Michigan and on the international stage,” Sabres GM Jason Botterill said in a statement. “He possesses a unique combination of size, speed and skill, and we look forward to working with him on his next steps as a pro.”

The Voorhees, N.J., native wraps up his NCAA career with the Broncos playing in 65 career games, scoring 26 points on seven goals and 19 assists.

This season, Samuelsson netted two goals and added 12 assists for 14 points while finishing with a plus/minus of plus-17.

“Having Mattias with us for the last two years was special,” said WMU coach Andy Murray in a news release. “He is mature beyond his years as a person and a player. Having his older brother Lukas on our team has been enjoyable for both of them and is something that brings a smile to one’s face.

“Mattias came to us as a very good player and he is leaving as a pro.”