Workman out as interim coach with St. Olaf after taking Oles to 4-18-3 mark during 2019-20 campaign

St. Olaf announced recently that Cole Workman will not be retained as the permanent head coach of the men’s hockey team.

Workman was hired in September to serve as the interim head coach for the 2019-20 season after Mike Eaves left in June to be the head coach of the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters.

“I want to thank Cole for his service to the college this past season,” St. Olaf athletic director Ryan Bowles said in a statement. “Cole worked each and every day to serve our student-athletes and we appreciate those efforts.”

In 2019-20, St. Olaf went 4-18-3 overall and 2-11-3 in the MIAC.

“I remain extremely optimistic about the future of Ole men’s hockey,” Bowles added. “With the recent opening of St. Olaf Ice Arena and the talented returning student-athletes on the roster, this remains one of the premier NCAA Division III head coaching jobs in the country.”

A search for a permanent head coach will begin immediately.