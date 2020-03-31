After 37-point season, Maine’s Doherty transferring to Penn State, will be graduate transfer in ’20-21

According to the Daily Collegian, Maine forward Tim Doherty is transferring to Penn State and will be a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season.

As a graduate transfer, Doherty will be immediately eligible.

The news was also tweeted by USCHO.com columnist and longtime college hockey writer Mark Divver.

Maine's Tim Doherty headed to Penn State next season, per source — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) March 30, 2020

Last season for the Black Bears, Doherty tallied 14 goals and 37 points in 34 games.

In three seasons and 101 games at Maine, Doherty compiled 34 goals and 43 assists for 77 points.