Madden departs Northeastern after two seasons, signs NHL contract with Los Angeles

Northeastern sophomore forward Tyler Madden has signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Los Angeles Kings and will forgo his final two seasons with the Huskies.

Originally a third-round draft pick (68th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks, Madden put up a career-high 19 goals and 18 assists in 27 games this season.

His NHL rights were traded to the Kings in the Tyler Toffoli trade on Feb. 17, 2020.

“Ty(ler) Madden is one of the best forwards in Northeastern history,” said Huskies coach Jim Madigan in a statement. “From the minute he stepped on campus as a freshman, he conducted himself as a true professional, on and off the ice, and was a valuable teammate. He helped take our program to unprecedented heights, and his shoes will be difficult to fill, but we are excited for him to take the next step in his hockey career and we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Madden had three multi-goal games this past season, including his first career hat trick and a four-point night in a 5-2 win over Maine on Nov. 22, 2019. He also registered a goal and two assists en route to helping Northeastern win its first-ever Friendship Four at the Belpot in Belfast, Ireland.

Over two seasons with Northeastern, the native of Deerfield Beach, Fla., compiled 31 goals and 65 points in 63 games.