Galajda, Knight, Mann, McKay, Swayman named finalists for 2020 Mike Richter Award as top D-I men’s goalie

The five finalists for the 2020 Mike Richter Award were announced Monday.

Cornell junior Matthew Galajda, Boston College freshman Spencer Knight, Michigan junior Strauss Mann, Minnesota State sophomore goalie Dryden McKay and Maine junior Jeremy Swayman make up the five finalists for the 2019-20 season.

The award is given to the top goaltender in Division I hockey and is named after Mike Richter, the former Wisconsin goalie and 1994 Stanley Cup winner with the New York Rangers.

Candidates for the award were determined by nominations from all 60 NCAA Division I men’s coaches.

The finalists and winner are selected by a committee of coaches, scouts and members of the media.

Past winners include Cayden Primeau (Northeastern, 2019), Cale Morris (Notre Dame, 2018), Tanner Jaillet (Denver, 2017), Thatcher Demko (Boston College, 2016), Zane McIntyre (North Dakota, 2015), and Connor Hellebuyck (UMass Lowell, 2014).

The winner will be announced April 10.