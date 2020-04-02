Penn State junior Barratt leaves Nittany Lions, signs NHL deal with Blackhawks

Penn State junior forward Evan Barratt will give up his senior season after agreeing to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Barratt, a Bristol, Pa., native, was drafted by the Blackhawks in the third round (90th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

“I absolutely loved watching ‘Barry’ play and practice over the past three seasons,” said Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky in a statement. “He just loves playing the game and loves to score and he figures out some pretty amazing and inventive ways to do so.

“We are very proud of Evan and can’t wait to see him spin his magic in a Blackhawks uniform.”

Barratt finished second on the Nittany Lions and 13th in the nation with a career-best 43-point season in 2019-20 on 16 goals and 27 assists in 32 games.

“From the moment I stepped foot on campus as a freshman, I knew this place was special,” said Barratt. “Hockey as well as playing at Pegula Ice Arena are one thing, but the people I came in contact with and the teammates I’ve had is what truly made this place so special.

“Everything I’ve experienced as a student-athlete has prepared me to be able to make this jump and I am forever grateful for my time at Penn State.”