Kawaguchi, Perunovich, Swayman named Hobey Hat Trick finalists, winner to be announced April 11 during 11 p.m. SportsCenter

The Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists for the 2020 award, honoring college hockey’s top player, are North Dakota junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi, Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich and Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

The three finalists were selected from the initial list of top ten candidates by the 30-member selection committee and an additional round of online fan balloting to determine this year’s Hobey Baker winner.

Criteria for the award includes displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

This year’s Hobey Baker winner will be announced Saturday, April 11, live on ESPN’s SportsCenter during the 11 p.m. EDT show. This will replace the originally scheduled April 10 announcement time due to the dramatic changes the coronavirus has created.

The SportsCenter segment will also include the announcements of the Hockey Humanitarian Award, the East and West All-American Teams and the Mike Richter Award for the nation’s top college hockey goalie.