After three seasons with Alaska, Martinsson to play goal as graduate transfer at Providence in 2020-21

According to a tweet from Alaska, goaltender Anton Martinsson will play the 2020-21 season at Providence as a graduate transfer.

Graduating senior goaltender Anton Martinsson announces he will continue his collegiate career as a graduate transfer with the Providence College Friars in Providence, Rhode Island. Good luck Marty! #RollNooks #NanookNation — Nanooks Hockey Blog (@NanookHockey) April 5, 2020

During the 2019-20 season, his third with the Nanooks, Martinsson went 9-10-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .919 save percentage with two shutouts.