After three seasons with Alaska, Martinsson to play goal as graduate transfer at Providence in 2020-21

SIMON FRASER UNIVERSITY HOCKEY V UAF NANOOK HOCKEY. Nanooks score fast and often; lead SFU 5-0 in 1st period. Alaska leads 7-0 mid 2nd period . 9-0 at the end of 2 periods (Paul H. McCarthy/Paul H. McCarthy photo: Paul McCarthy)
Anton Martinsson played three seasons in the Alaska crease, picking up 26 wins and five shutouts for the Nanooks (photo: Paul McCarthy).

According to a tweet from Alaska, goaltender Anton Martinsson will play the 2020-21 season at Providence as a graduate transfer.

During the 2019-20 season, his third with the Nanooks, Martinsson went 9-10-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .919 save percentage with two shutouts.

