Michigan Tech goalie Beydoun to play at Wisconsin for ’20-21 season as graduate transfer

After three seasons at Michigan Tech, goaltender Robbie Beydoun will play at Wisconsin for the 2020-21 season as a graduate transfer.

Playing in just 28 games the past three seasons with the Huskies, Beydoun should get a chance to play regularly for the Badgers.

“That’s all you can ask for as a goalie, just an opportunity to come in somewhere and show them what you’ve got,” Beydoun told the Wisconsin State Journal. “I just saw the opportunity. I feel like I can come in and contribute right away. And I believe they know I can do that as well. Regardless of what goalies are there, I’m definitely looking forward to working with those guys and making those guys better and building a good goalie relationship with them.”

Beydoun went 10-11-2 with a 2.28 GAA and a .919 save percentage with three shutouts in his time with MTU.