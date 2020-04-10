Boston College’s Newhook named 2020 winner of Tim Taylor Award, given to top rookie in men’s D-I hockey

Boston College freshman forward Alex Newhook has been named the recipient of the 2020 Tim Taylor Award, given annually to the best first-year player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.

He is the first BC player to win this award and the seventh from Hockey East in the 14 years of the award.

The award is voted on by the nation’s assistant coaches and is named for the former Yale and U.S. Olympic Team head coach.

Newhook finished second among all league players in conference scoring with 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 24 games, while leading the league with a plus-25 rating. His 15 goals were second among all skaters, including four game winners that helped the Eagles to a 17-6-1 record in Hockey East play and the program’s 17th regular-season crown.

A St. John’s, Newfoundland native, Newhook paced all Hockey East freshmen in goals (15), points (33), points per game (1.38), shorthanded goals (1), game-winning goals (4), and on-ice rating (plus-25.) He was also second in faceoff percentage, going 122-105 at the dot for a 53.7 percent efficiency.

Newhook, a Colorado Avalanche prospect, finished the regular season riding a 12-game point streak, picking up 10 goals and 13 assists over the span. Overall, Newhook led the Eagles in scoring with 42 points on 19 goals and 23 assists, including a league-best three short-handed markers. His 42 points were seventh in the NCAA among all skaters.

The runner-up for this year’s award, sponsored by the Hockey Commissioners Association, is Harvard freshman forward Nick Abruzzese.