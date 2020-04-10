McAfee tabbed Hockey East associate commissioner, wants to ‘make impactful changes in the college hockey landscape’

Hockey East announced Friday that Kate McAfee has been named associate commissioner.

McAfee currently serves as associate athletic director for event management at the University of New Hampshire.

She was appointed a member of the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Committee in Nov. 2019.

“I’m thrilled to have Kate join the Hockey East staff,” said incoming Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf in a statement. “She brings great experience with all facets of college hockey as well as strong relationships throughout the league and the entire NCAA. Kate brings plenty of championship acumen, having been the championship director of numerous NCAA Regional and Frozen Four championships.”

“I’d like to thank Steve Metcalf for giving me the opportunity to be part of such a strong and successful league,” added McAfee. “I’m excited to utilize my passion of the game for the betterment of Hockey East, its member institutions, and especially the student-athletes, and to have the opportunity to continue to make impactful changes in the college hockey landscape.”

She will begin her Hockey East duties later this spring.

In her current role, McAfee is the on-site administrator for multiple intercollegiate athletics events at UNH, including men’s and women’s hockey, football, field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse.

McAfee served as the tournament manager for the 2016 women’s Frozen Four, assistant tournament manager for the NCAA men’s hockey regional five times between 2011 and 2019, and was a quarterfinal site representative for the NCAA women’s tournament in 2018 and 2019.

A Hampton Falls, N.H., native, McAfee was a field hockey and lacrosse letter-winner at Western New England College, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in history in May 2000.

McAfee earned a master of science in kinesiology sport studies degree from UNH in May 2017.