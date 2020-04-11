Minnesota Duluth blueliner, St. Louis prospect Perunovich named recipient of 2020 Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player

Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich has been named the winner of the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

The native of Hibbing, Minn., became the first defenseman to lead the NCHC in conference scoring this past season, collecting 32 points on four goals and 28 assists in 24 conference games.

Overall, Perunovich tallied six goals and 34 assists for 40 points in 34 games for the Bulldogs. That positioned him tenth in the nation in scoring and second among all defensemen. His 34 assists led all defensemen and was second overall in the nation.

Perunovich was also named the NCHC Player of the Year, NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year for the third straight season, First Team All-Conference for the third straight season and an All American for the third straight season.

A communications major at UMD, Perunovich decided to forgo his final year of college hockey and signed a pro contract with the St. Louis Blues last month. St. Louis had selected Perunovich in the second round (45th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The sixth Bulldog to win the Hobey, the most of any NCAA school, Perunovich follows in the skates of Tom Kurvers (1984), Bill Watson (1985), Chris Marinucci (1994), Junior Lessard (2004) and Jack Connolly (2012).

This marks the second straight year and third time in four seasons a defenseman has won the Hobey (Cale Makar 2019, Will Butcher 2017).