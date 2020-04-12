After two seasons at Connecticut, Timmons announces transfer to Robert Morris, will be eligible ’21-22

After two seasons at Connecticut, forward Jordan Timmons will transfer to Robert Morris and will be eligible to play starting with the 2021-22 season.

Timmons announced the move Saturday on Twitter.

In 36 games with the Huskies, Timmons recorded two assists, both during the 2019-20 season.

