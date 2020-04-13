Blackhawks ink Denver defenseman, captain Mitchell, who leaves Pioneers after three seasons

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Denver junior defenseman and captain Ian Mitchell to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Mitchell, a native of Calahoo, Alberta, will give up his senior season with the Pioneers.

This past season, Mitchell tallied 10 goals and 32 points in 36 games and also won a gold medal with Canada at the Spengler Cup.

In his three seasons with DU, Mitchell played 116 games and posted 18 goals among 89 points.

Chicago originally selected Mitchell in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.