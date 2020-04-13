Blackhawks ink Denver defenseman, captain Mitchell, who leaves Pioneers after three seasons

Ian Mitchell (Denver-15) Trevor Gooch (Colorado College-2) 2019 March 23 Denver and Colorado College meet in the 3rd place game of the NCHC Frozen Face Off at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN (Bradley K. Olson)

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Denver junior defenseman and captain Ian Mitchell to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Mitchell, a native of Calahoo, Alberta, will give up his senior season with the Pioneers.

This past season, Mitchell tallied 10 goals and 32 points in 36 games and also won a gold medal with Canada at the Spengler Cup.

In his three seasons with DU, Mitchell played 116 games and posted 18 goals among 89 points.

Chicago originally selected Mitchell in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

