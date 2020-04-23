Northeastern blueliner Villella, who played just one game for Huskies during ’19-20 season, transferring to Bentley

After 26 games over two seasons at Northeastern, including just one game in 2019-20, defenseman AJ Villella has announced he is transferring to Bentley.

During the 2018-19 season with the Huskies, Villella had a goal and an assist. He was held pointless in his lone game this past season.

If NCAA rules are changed next month, Villella will be eligible to play next season. If not, he will suit up for the Falcons beginning with the 2021-22 season.

