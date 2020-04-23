Alabama Huntsville top scorer Latta transferring to UMass Lowell, may be eligible to play in ’20-21 season

Josh Latta, who led Alabama Huntsville in scoring this past season as a freshman, has announced he is transferring to UMass Lowell.

Latta posted seven goals and 18 points over 32 games in 2019-20 with the Chargers.

I’d like to thank @uahhockey for the past year. It was a privilege to be around such amazing teammates and staff everyday. That being said I’m beyond excited and honoured to announce I’ll be starting a new chapter at UMass Lowell in the fall. @RiverHawkHockey #UnitedinBlue — Josh Latta (@JLatts98) April 22, 2020

“Lowell was my first two college hockey games,” Latta told the Lowell Sun. “I was pretty blown away. Obviously they love their River Hawks. We walked out of the tunnel and all you could see was the student section. Not a lot of programs have the passion that UMass Lowell fans have. I’m stoked. I’m really, really excited. A few of the (UML) guys reached out today. Everyone has great things to say and that’s an awesome sign.”

The River Hawks swept the Chargers at Tsongas Center in two games last October.

Latta will be eligible to play next season for the River Hawks if a new NCAA transfer rule is passed in May. If the rule is not passed, Latta will start with UML with the 2021-22 season.

Also in the Sun report, Lowell coach Norm Bazin said sophomore goaltender Eric Green, sophomore defenseman Cale List and sophomore forward Derek Osik have left the team and will look to transfer, while junior forward Chris Schutz, who will graduate in May, could have returned for one more season but will play pro hockey next season in Europe.