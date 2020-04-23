Women’s D-III: Amanda Conway player of year, first and second All-USCHO teams announced

It’s been about a month since the college hockey season abruptly ended. As the writer covering women’s D-III college hockey for USCHO, I thought I’d give a quick rundown on the players I think should be recognized for their performance by announcing a player of the year and All-USCHO first and second teams.

Player of the Year: Amanda Conway, Norwich

Conway had an amazing senior season, averaging over two points a game. She finished with 32 goals and 27 assists for 59 points. She was only held without a point in four games on the year. She had three game-winning goals, three short-handed goals, and five power-play goals. One of her game-winning goals came in the first-round NCAA tournament game against Amherst, a 3-1 victory that gave the Cadets a measure of revenge for a 4-1 loss to Amherst in January. Conway was recognized for her season with the Laura Hurd Award, given to the top player in women’s Division III hockey. She also earned her third consecutive appearance on the East Region All-American First Team.

All-USCHO First Team

F: Amanda Conway, Norwich

F: Emma Crocker, Elmira

F: Abigail Stow, Wisconsin-River Falls

D: Kelly O’Sullivan, Adrian

D: Samantha Benoit, Norwich

G: Erin Connolly, Wisconsin-Eau Claire

All-USCHO Second Team

F: Bre Simon, Hamline

F: Annie Katonka, Plattsburgh

F: Kaleigh Martinson, Wisconsin-Superior

D: Hailey Herdine, Wisconsin-River Falls

D: Michaela Giutarri, Hamilton

G: Denisa Jandová, Adrian