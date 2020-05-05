Johnson and Wales men’s team moving home rink from Lynch Arena to New England Sports Village

The Johnson and Wales men’s hockey team will have a new home rink for the 2020-21 season, the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Mass.

For the last nine seasons, Johnson and Wales has called Lynch Arena in Pawtucket home.

Opened in 2017, the New England Sports Village is a 110,000 square-foot facility that houses two full-sheet NHL rinks, a three-quarter sheet studio rink and a goalie pad. In addition, it has a full state-of-art hockey skills center with a Rapid Shot System, three synthetic surfaces and a unique double-wide (two-player) treadmill.

“JWU hockey is thrilled to call the New England Sports Village our new home,” Wildcats coach Eric Graham said in a statement. “This facility will be a game-changer for our program, as it allows us to have the player development resources that exceed most Division III rinks. The amenities of NESV will provide our players, families, and fans with a great college hockey experience.”

JWU will have its own locker room, coaches offices and training room. Student-athletes can access a full-service athletic strength and conditioning center run by Athletic Performance Training and a physical therapy practice run by Performance Physical Therapy.

The facility is also home to a family entertainment center, party/reception catering space.