Rensselaer’s McGuane garners yearly district equipment manager award

Rensselaer equipment manager Dana McGuane has been named the recipient of the District 1 Equipment Manager of the Year (Dot Cutting) Award from the Athletic Equipment Managers Association.

The award is voted on by all members of District 1, which includes eight states and four Canadian provinces, and is given annually to recognize the individual who has provided the most service to the association.

McGuane has been the equipment manager at Rensselaer since the fall of 2003. He is the point person for the men’s hockey program, while also working with each of the other 22 intercollegiate teams and their coaches, as well as the facilities staff and the athletic department administration, in particular in the areas of finance and procurement.

This year McGuane planned and hosted the District 1 winter meeting at Rensselaer. In addition to being active in the AEMA, he is heavily involved with USA Hockey. A longtime contributor, he was part of the USA Under-17 Select Team staff that traveled to the Five Nations Tournament in Piestany, Slovakia, in the summer of 2018.

Before joining the Engineers, McGuane worked in the New Jersey Devils organization, including one year as the head equipment manager with the NHL club and four years with the AHL’s Albany River Rats (now Binghamton Devils).

During his one season with New Jersey, he was a member of the 2000 Stanley Cup champions. While with Albany, the certified member of the AEMA served as the equipment manager at the 1996 AHL All-Star Game in Hershey, Pa.

McGuane was the equipment manager and athletic trainer for the ECHL’s Roanoke Express from 1993 to 1995. He also provided his expertise during the offseason to the Roller Hockey International’s Philadelphia Bulldogs from 1994 to 1996.