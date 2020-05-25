Western Michigan associate coach Shyiak switches NCHC allegiances, takes similar role with St. Cloud State

St. Cloud State has announced the hiring of Dave Shyiak as an associate head coach for the men’s hockey team.

He will replace Mike Gibbons, who recently retired after serving 13 seasons as an assistant coach with the Huskies.

Shyiak has been as an associate head coach at Western Michigan since 2014.

“Dave brings a wealth of hockey experience to our program,” St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson said in a statement. “His resume is impressive and it includes work as a player, coach and scout at all levels of the game. Our team will definitely benefit from his background in the sport, his ability to assess talent and teach the game.

“I have known Dave (Shyiak) for a long time as a rival coach, and I really look forward to having him on our side of the bench as part of our staff in 2020-21.”

Prior to his tenure at WMU, Shyiak worked as an amateur hockey scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization from 2013 to 2014, and served as the head coach at Alaska Anchorage from 2005 to 2013.

He began his college coaching career at his alma mater, Northern Michigan, as an assistant coach from 1995 to 2002 before working as an associate head coach at NMU from 2002 to 2005. He also served as a student-assistant coach at NMU in 1992-93.

As a player at NMU, Shyiak helped the Wildcats to a national championship as a captain in 1991.