Big Ten names Berenson hockey adviser, deputy commissioner Traviolia leaves conference

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, former Michigan coach Red Berenson has been named special adviser to the commissioner for hockey operations.

In addition, the Journal reports Big Ten deputy commissioner Brad Traviolia left the conference a month ago.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Red Berenson to the Big Ten staff in this role,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told the Journal. “His career achievements and contributions to the sport of hockey are truly outstanding and he has a great understanding of what it means to coach and compete in the Big Ten.

“My goal is to dedicate an exceptional level of talent and support to our member institutions and hockey programs, and Coach Berenson is a seasoned veteran with experiences that will positively impact our efforts to grow Big Ten hockey at the national level.”

Traviolia had served in the deputy commissioner role since 2006, and started overseeing Big Ten hockey in 2015.

Berenson coached the Wolverines from 1984 to 2017, winning two NCAA championships along the way in 1996 and 1998. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018 and named that year’s Legend of College Hockey award recipient by the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation.

Also in the Journal report, former Minnesota coach Don Lucia is a finalist for the CCHA commissioner position. The other two individuals being considered are Minnesota senior associate athletic director Tom McGinnis and Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman.

The revamped CCHA is set to start play with the 2021-22 season.