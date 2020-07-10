Former Princeton, Adrian assistant Moore takes head coaching job at St. Scholastica

St. Scholastica announced Thursday the hiring of Kevin Moore as the next men’s hockey coach.

Moore replaces Tim Madsen, who stepped down in early April to pursue other opportunities, and will be the 11th head coach in school history.

“I’d like to thank (St. Scholastica director of athletics) Franco Bari and the search committee for this wonderful opportunity to lead the Saints hockey program into the future,” said Moore in a statement. “I am looking forward to immediately connecting with our student-athletes, alumni and the CSS community. I have been lucky to learn under many great coaches and I am extremely appreciative for everyone who has made an impact on my coaching career. I have taken something from each program I have been a part of and the accumulation of that knowledge will be applied to this position.”

Moore comes over from Adrian, where he spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Bulldogs.

Prior to Adrian, Moore spent two years at Princeton where he was the director of hockey operations.

Other previous stops include being the goaltending coach at New Hampshire from 2014 to 2016 and with the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs for three seasons.

The Belle Mead, N.J., native was a goaltender at Massachusetts, graduating in 2012. A cum laude graduate of UMass with a degree in journalism, Moore was a two-time winner of UMass hockey’s Minuteman Spirit Award for having exemplified dedication, determination, character and sportsmanship.

“I am looking forward to helping our student-athletes get out of their comfort zones in both the classroom and on the ice, while helping them make connections between life and hockey,” explained Moore. “I expect our student athletes to be in the present minded everyday so they can focus on developing discipline in the little details that bring long term success. CSS Hockey will be a destination for student-athletes who are selfless and who want to thrive on the ice, in the classroom, and in the community.”

The two head coaches Moore previously worked for are excited to see him climb the coaching ladder.

“I am extremely thrilled for Kevin taking his next step in his career,” Adrian coach Adam Krug said. “What he was able to show during his two years at Adrian College leaves me no doubt that he will be successful at CSS. His personal qualities are second to none and the St. Scholastica and Duluth communities will surely see that every day. From a hockey standpoint, it has been a blast to work alongside Kevin for the past two seasons. The growth he has made during that time has proven that he will be successful as a head coach. Our players will certainly miss Kevin, as well as our athletic department.”

“Kevin is a growth-minded person who strongly believes in the positive experience of the student-athlete,” added Princeton coach Ron Fogarty. “He is a bright, young coach that has a track record of winning championships through developing and motivating his players. He will positively impact the St. Scholastica community during the programs quest for championships.”