St. Scholastica men’s coach Madsen steps down after two seasons to pursue ‘other opportunities’

St. Scholastica men’s coach Tim Madsen announced his resignation on Thursday “to pursue other opportunities,” according to a news release.

Madsen was hired as program’s 10th coach in May 2018, and guided the Saints to a 20-30-2 record and made the NCHA Harris Cup playoffs this past season despite a plethora of injuries during the second half of the year.

“I have appreciated my experience as the head men’s hockey coach at the College of St. Scholastica,” Madsen in a statement. “The institution and the values it stands for are something I have truly appreciated in my time here. But right now, it is the time for me both professionally and personally to move on to my next challenge in hockey. It is with a heavy heart that I am stepping down as the men’s ice hockey head coach. The strides we have taken as a program in the past two years are something we should all be proud of.

“Our culture – and how our program was viewed from the outside – has made great strides. I am very thankful to our players for being open to help this process. I would like to thank vice president Steve Lyons and athletic director Franco Bari for their guidance, trust and support in leading the program. Most importantly, I would like to thank our student-athletes.”

Madsen, who played three years at Niagara from 2004 to 2007, came to CSS after spending two years as head coach and director of hockey operations of the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Tim for his commitment, efforts and service to the hockey program and to the College of St. Scholastica,” said Bari. “I was quite pleased with his commitment and drive to take the program to new heights. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. Saints Hockey is in a very good place and certainly primed for future success.”

A national search process will begin immediately to fill Madsen’s position.