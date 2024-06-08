Former Boston College star Gauthier takes home USA Hockey’s Bob Johnson Award for excellence in international hockey competition

USA Hockey has announced that Cutter Gauthier has been named the 2024 Bob Johnson Award recipient.

Named in honor of U.S. coaching legend Bob Johnson, the award annually recognizes excellence in international hockey competition.

Gauthier, an alternate captain for the 2024 U.S. National Junior Team, helped lead Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden this past January. The forward tallied a team and tournament-leading 12 points, enroute to earning the Directorate Award as the top forward in the tournament.

The Scottsdale, Ariz., native led all players in the championship with 10 assists. He also scored two goals, including the game-winner late in the third period of Teams USA’s semifinal victory over Finland.

Gauthier was named to the tournament’s Media All-Star team and was also tabbed as one of Team USA’s three best players of the tournament.

A two-year player at Boston College (2022-24), Gauthier received the Bob Johnson Award at the USA Hockey President’s Awards Dinner tonight in Denver.