Colgate women’s hockey coach Fargo resigns position, accepts similar role with PWHL New York franchise

Greg Fargo, the winningest head coach in Colgate women’s hockey program history, announced that he is resigning from his position at the end of June to take the head coaching role for Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) New York.

Fargo transformed Colgate women’s hockey into a perennial national power, most recently guiding the Raiders to the NCAA Frozen Four for the second time in program history – both under his tenure – a regional championship, and fourth straight ECAC Hockey title.

“Leaving Colgate is bittersweet,” Fargo said in a statement. “The people – especially our players and staff – have made the past 12 years incredibly rewarding. The Colgate community has been a significant part of my family’s life, and we’ve built relationships and memories that will last a lifetime. It has been an honor to serve as the head coach of this program, and I am deeply grateful to every player and coach, past and present, who contributed to realizing our vision.

“I know the Colgate women’s ice hockey community takes pride in the program we have built together. I am immensely grateful for the support from current and former players, their families, my colleagues, the administration at Colgate, and the Hamilton community.”

During his 12-year tenure, Fargo led the Raiders to seven 20-win seasons, five NCAA tournament berths, four ECAC Hockey championships, three regional finals, and two Frozen Fours including a national championship appearance in 2017-18. He guided the development of six professional women’s hockey draftees, five Olympians, two ECAC rookies of the year, a two-time Patty Kazmaier finalist, and nearly 30 all-conference honorees.

“I know that I speak for so many in the Colgate community in thanking Greg for an incredible 12 years coaching at Colgate,” said Colgate VP and director of athletics Yariv Amir. “Through his tenure he has transformed our women’s hockey program into a model for both Colgate and Division I. While it’s sad to see his run as head coach end, we are excited for him to embark on this new chapter of his career, growing and building the sport of women’s hockey at the professional level.”

Fargo leaves Colgate with a 334-170-39 (.651) career record, including 255-147-34 at Colgate, the highest winning percentage (.624) in program history. His 334 career wins rank 20th all-time in Division I and his .651 win percentage was 10th-best among active Division I women’s hockey head coaches.

Fargo was a recipient of the 2022 Jerome Balmuth Award for successful and transformative teaching at Colgate. He was named the 2018 AHCA national coach of the year after leading the Raiders to the national championship game for the first time in program history.

Fargo joins the professional ranks, where he will reunite in New York with former players Jessie Eldridge and Olivia Zafuto. The newly-formed PWHL, now in its second season, consists of six franchises, three each from the United States and Canada.

“As I move on to this new chapter with PWHL New York, I carry forward the lessons and experiences that have shaped me,” Fargo said. “I am excited to continue growing as a coach and to pursue new challenges in the premier league in women’s hockey.”

A national search for the next Colgate women’s hockey head coach will begin immediately. Assistant coach Stefan Decosse will serve as the primary contact during the transition.