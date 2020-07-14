RIT elevates Insalaco to associate head coach, will start 13th season with Tigers in 2020-21

Rochester Institute of Technology has promoted Dave Insalaco to associate head coach.

Insalaco enters his 19th season as a coach and 13th year with the Tigers in 2020-21.

“Dave’s hard work has not gone unnoticed and this title represents his loyalty to the program,” said RIT head coach Wayne Wilson in a statement. “Dave’s knowledge of the game has been instrumental through the years, helping RIT reach the Frozen Four during three NCAA tournament appearances, while winning three Atlantic Hockey championships and four regular-season titles.

“Dave’s work with our defensemen over the years has led to numerous all-league selections, highlighted by current Vancouver Canucks assistant captain Chris Tanev, who was named Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Year and an All-Tournament Team member during our 2010 Frozen Four run. He has a great hockey mind and, with his work ethic, will be a great head coach at some point down the road.”

Insalaco’s duties include overseeing the RIT defensemen and penalty killing efforts.

“I am truly appreciative of the opportunity provided to me by Wayne Wilson, (executive athletic director) Lou Spiotti and (senior VP for student affairs) Dr. Sandy Johnson,” Insalaco said. “As a kid growing up in Rochester who attended his first hockey school at RIT, it has been a dream come true to coach here. It has been a remarkable 12 seasons and I am proud of what our staff has built in such a short period of time. I am excited for the start of the season and I look forward to helping facilitate our program’s continued success.”