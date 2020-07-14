Former Cortland player, USHL coach Durocher joins Robert Morris as new assistant for ’20-21 season

Robert Morris has added Ryan Durocher as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

“Ryan brings a lot of different experiences to our program while specializing in on ice skill development and video,” RMU head coach Derek Schooley said in a statement. “He has a tremendous amount of passion for teaching, and with his experience in college, junior and the New Jersey Devils organization, Ryan will help our players grow both on and off the ice. We are excited to welcome Ryan to RMU.”

Durocher joins Robert Morris after two seasons as an assistant with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers.

Before arriving in the USHL, Durocher served as a video coach with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils during the 2017-18 season and spent two years in a similar capacity at St. Lawrence from 2015 to 2017.

“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to get back into college hockey and join the Robert Morris University hockey program as an assistant coach,” Durocher said. “The program has perennially been in the upper echelon of Atlantic Hockey and competed for numerous league titles. Both the campus and hockey facility impressed me during the hiring process.”

Prior to his coaching career, Durocher played at Cortland, where he graduated in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management. He went on to earn his master’s in sports management from Southern New Hampshire in 2014 where he began his coaching career at the D-II level before moving on to the EHL’s New England Wolves in 2014.

“I can’t wait to get started and make a positive impact on both the team and community,” Durocher said. “I’m very appreciative of head coach Derek Schooley and athletic director Chris King for giving me the chance to take another step in my coaching career.”