Season-opening Ice Breaker Tournament canceled for 2020, tentatively set to return in 2021

College hockey’s signature opening weekend event — the Ice Breaker Tournament — which is scheduled to be hosted by Minnesota Duluth, will be postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

The event was slated for Oct. 9-10, 2020, at Amsoil Arena.

“Given the latest input and guidance from the university, local and state officials as well as public health experts, we have decided at this time it is not possible to host the 2020 Ice Breaker Tournament in a successful manner and have postponed the event to October of 2021,” said UMD athletic director Josh Berlo in a statement. “Ultimately, the health and well-being of the participants, staff, coaches, campus and community led us to this decision.

“We hope this postponement puts UMD, Amsoil Arena and Duluth in the best position to safely host the Ice Breaker Tournament in 2021 that will include an exceptional experience for the teams, a safe and fun atmosphere for the fans of Bulldog Country and beyond as well as significant economic impact for our community.”

The tentative rescheduled dates are Oct. 15-16, 2021.

Providence and Minnesota State have confirmed their ability to remain in the postponed event. Minnesota has indicated they will not be participating.

All UMD season ticket holders who have purchased tickets directly through the UMD ticket office will have the postponement credit automatically applied to the 2021 Icebreaker Tournament as part of the 2021-22 season ticket package, or they may request a refund.