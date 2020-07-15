After five seasons with NHL’s Blackhawks, Plante returns to Minnesota Duluth as Bulldogs’ new assistant coach

Derek Plante is returning to Minnesota Duluth as an assistant coach.

“I am very excited to be joining Scott Sandelin’s staff for my third stint as a Bulldog,” Plante said in a news release. “The program has clearly established itself as one of the top programs in all of college hockey over the last decade. When Coach Sandelin offered me the chance to come back and be a part of the program again, I was honored and jumped at the opportunity.”

Plante was a player development coach for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2015 until this past season.

“I am very excited to welcome back Derek to the Bulldog coaching staff,” added Sandelin. “Derek was an integral part of our first national championship in 2011 and brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to our program. He will step right in to continue the success we have had on and off the ice.”