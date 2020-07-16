Rathbone leaves Harvard blue line after two seasons, signs NHL deal with Canucks

Harvard defenseman Jack Rathbone has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks, forgoing his junior and senior years with the Crimson.

Rathbone was originally drafted by the Canucks in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

“We’re excited for Jack as he takes the next step in his career,” Harvard coach Ted Donato said in a statement. “Jack was a great leader for our team, an excellent student, and a fantastic teammate. We look forward to following his success at the pro level.”

A native of West Roxbury, Mass., Rathbone is coming off his best season at Harvard as one of the top offensive defensemen in college hockey, recording 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) in 28 games. He was named a CCM/AHCA Hockey First Team All-American in 2019-20 and was also an All-ECAC Hockey First Team pick.

An ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team selection as a freshman, Rathbone totaled 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 33 games for the Crimson in 2018-19.

He finishes his Harvard career with 53 points (14 goals, 39 assists) in 61 games.