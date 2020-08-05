Due to COVID-19 situation, Boston University’s Kotkansalo staying in Finland for ’20-21 season

Citing uncertainties with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston University defenseman Kasper Kotkansalo will not return to the Terriers for his senior season in 2020-21, choosing instead to stay in his native Finland.

Kotkansalo made the announcement on Instagram, but did not say which team he will play for next season.

Last season, Kotkansalo collected eight assists in 34 games for BU and finishes his Terriers career with two goals and 25 points in 112 games.

The Detroit Red Wings selected Kotkansalo in the third round (71st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.