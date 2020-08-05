Due to COVID-19 situation, Boston University’s Kotkansalo staying in Finland for ’20-21 season

Citing uncertainties with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston University defenseman Kasper Kotkansalo will not return to the Terriers for his senior season in 2020-21, choosing instead to stay in his native Finland.
Kotkansalo made the announcement on Instagram, but did not say which team he will play for next season.
View this post on Instagram
A bitter sweet feeling of saying goodbye to BU. Due to the Covid situation I’ve decided to stay in Finland for the upcoming season. I’d like to take this chance to thank Boston University and all the people involved through my three years there. Over the years I made so many great friends and unforgettable memories that I’ll be forever grateful of. Thank you to my coaches, trainers, managers and the whole atheltic department for helping me out. Also a huge shoutout to all the fellow athletes and friends I got to meet outside of hockey. Finally, thanks to all the boys for making my time special both on and off the ice!
Last season, Kotkansalo collected eight assists in 34 games for BU and finishes his Terriers career with two goals and 25 points in 112 games.
The Detroit Red Wings selected Kotkansalo in the third round (71st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.