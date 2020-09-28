Saint Mary’s grad, former USHL staffer Hofmann tabbed new assistant coach at Alaska

Alaska announced Monday the hiring of Lenny Hofmann as an assistant coach for the Nanooks.

Hofmann joins third-year head coach Eric Largen and third-year assistant Joe Howe, and replaces Karlis Zirnis, who left UAF over the summer for the associate head coach job at his alma mater, Alabama Huntsville.

“Lenny is first and foremost a wonderful guy,” Largen said in a statement. “He is intelligent, passionate and loyal and will be a huge asset to our players, staff and campus community. He has done a remarkable job of identifying talented and hard-working players in the past and will continue to push our group to develop as people and players on a day-to-day basis.”

After playing for Saint Mary’s for four seasons and graduating in 2004, Hofmann joined the Cardinals coaching staff and assisted in video and pre-game preparations as well as recruiting and academic advising.

After three seasons at his alma mater, he was named the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at St. Scholastica, a position he held for two years.

Hofmann spent three seasons as the assistant coach for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm before becoming the manager of USHL player development. He coordinated USHL combines and directed central scouting and scouting reports.

After one year in player development, Hofmann became the director of scouting for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers. From Sept. 2014 to Jan. 2019, he directed all aspects of hockey scouting, monitored player progress, managed USHL drafts and managed game reports.