Denver goalie Cooley gives up senior season, signs two-year contract with Nashville

Denver goalie Devin Cooley, who would have been a senior in 2020-21, has signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

Cooley, a native of Los Gatos, Calif., will forgo his final season with the Pioneers.

In three seasons at DU, Cooley went 15-9-4 with a 1.93 GAA, .927 save percentage and six shutouts.

Undrafted, Cooley had his most productive season in 2018-19 where he posted an 11-6-2 record with a 1.85 GAA and .934 save percentage, the second-highest single-season save percentage in program history.

Cooley was 4-3-2 with a 2.08 GAA and .908 save percentage in the 2019-20 season.

In the classroom, Cooley was selected three times for the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team.