SUNYAC cancels winter sports, including hockey, for 2020-21 season

The SUNYAC announced Monday that men’s hockey will not be played this season.

A statement reads as follows:

In an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of students and staff, after consultation with conference leadership, the presidents of the State University of New York Athletic Conference have made the difficult decision to cancel winter sports.

“This was not an easy decision and I empathize with all of our student-athletes across the SUNYAC,” Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC Presidents said. “However, despite our best efforts to plan for a winter season, our priority must be the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and our campuses as a whole.”

The winter sports impacted by the decision include the conference schedules and championships for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as men’s ice hockey. The championships for men’s and women’s swimming & diving and men’s and women’s indoor track & field also have been canceled.

The SUNYAC will continue internal planning for the possibility of spring sports. The decision on spring sports will be made at a future date.