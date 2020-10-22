NCAA Division I players Atherton, List transfer to Norwich for 2020-21 college hockey season

Two players who spent the 2019-20 season on NCAA Division I rosters have transferred to NCAA Division III Norwich for the 2020-21 season.

Goaltender Drennen Atherton (Sacred Heart) and defenseman Cale List (UMass Lowell) will skate for the Cadets this season.

Both will be juniors.

Atherton played in one game during the 2018-19 season for the Pioneers, surrendering one goal on 16 shots faced in 33 minutes of game action.

List, who played for Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth at UML, played in 17 games, recording one assist for the River Hawks during the 2018-19 season.