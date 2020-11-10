Notre Dame series at home Nov. 13-14 against Wisconsin open only to hockey players’ immediate family

Outside of immediate family members of the participating players, there will be no spectators in attendance for Notre Dame’s weekend series Nov. 13-14 against Wisconsin at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Friday night’s game will be broadcast on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday’s game will be streamed online at NBCSports.com at 7 p.m. ET.

According to a news release, as the season progresses, the ability to host fans “will be informed by the university’s health and safety guidelines along with the guidance of local health officials and the Big Ten.”

More information will be shared at a later date.