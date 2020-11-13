Hockey East unveils coaches polls for men’s, women’s conferences ahead of ’20-21 campaigns

Hockey East announced Friday the results of the coaches polls for both the men’s and women’s conferences.

MEN’S POLL

Points, with first-place votes in parentheses

1. Boston College, 95 (8)

2. Massachusetts, 87 (2)

3. Providence, 77

4. UMass Lowell, 71 (1)

5. Northeastern, 68

6. Boston University, 55

7. UConn, 48

8. New Hampshire, 44

9. Maine, 27

10. Merrimack, 23

11. Vermont, 10

WOMEN’S POLL

Points, with first-place votes in parentheses

1. Northeastern, 90 (9)

2. Boston University, 82 (1)

3. Boston College, 71

4. UConn, 64

5. Providence, 56

6. New Hampshire, 52

7. Maine, 41

8. Vermont, 39

9. Merrimack, 24

10. Holy Cross, 21