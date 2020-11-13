Alaska Anchorage, already cutting hockey program in 2021, opts out of 2020-21 season due to COVID concerns

Alaska Anchorage notified the WCHA on Friday that the Seawolves will opt out of the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision from UAA was part of a larger announcement by the school that it would suspend competition for all of its indoor winter sports – men’s hockey, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and women’s gymnastics – for this season.

“We were saddened to learn this news today,” WCHA commissioner Bill Robertson said in a statement. “The University of Alaska Anchorage has been a long-standing and solid member of the WCHA since 1993. We know this was a carefully thought-out decision that affects the entire university.

“Our thoughts go out to chancellor Dr. Cathy Sandeen, director of athletics Greg Myford, head coach Matt Curley, the UAA coaching and support staffs, the Seawolf student-athletes and their great fans. Alaska Anchorage has had a storied program that has sent a number players into the professional ranks as well as careers off the ice.”

Under the terms of the WCHA return to competition plan unanimously approved by the league’s board of directors on Nov. 10, WCHA member schools have until Tuesday, Nov. 17 to notify the league if they intend to opt out of the WCHA for 2020-21.

“I weighed many factors and relied upon the guidance of public health officials to make the very difficult decision that our indoor winter sports teams would not compete this season,” said Sandeen. “My first priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff. I know this is a disappointment. Our student-athletes have continued to work hard each day in the midst of much uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic. I am proud of the resilience they have shown.”

“Coronavirus has proven to be a merciless opponent with a simple game plan to spread with stealth and speed,” Myford added. “Although we all want to beat this thing right now, today’s decision is about making the responsible choices and taking the required steps to guard against losing to it.”

UAA had previously announced that the 2020-21 season would be its last season due to budget cuts.

With this decision, the WCHA will be a nine-time league this season.