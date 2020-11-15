Due to COVID-19 outbreak, St. Cloud State women’s team pauses all team activities

St. Cloud State has paused all women’s hockey team activities for at least the week of Nov. 15 due to several positive COVID-19 tests within the Huskies’ program, the university announced Sunday.

As a result of the pause, St. Cloud State’s season-opening home series with Bemidji State set for Nov. 20-21 has been postponed. No make-up dates have been set at this time.

“I share the disappointment being felt by the student-athletes and coaches at both St. Cloud State and Bemidji State,” WCHA commissioner Jennifer Flowers said in a statement. “The first priority of the WCHA and our member institutions has always been the health and well-being of everyone associated with our seven programs. St. Cloud State continues to follow local, state, NCAA and WCHA guidelines regarding COVID-19 testing and tracking and we hope to see them back on the ice soon.”

“The decision was made after consultation with head athletic trainer Julie Alexander, coach Steve Macdonald, SCSU administration, public health guidelines and in coordination with the WCHA and leadership at Bemidji State,” added St. Cloud State director of athletics Heather Weems. “While we share the disappointment of everyone involved, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority.”

As of Sunday morning (Nov. 15), a total of eight people within the St. Cloud State women’s hockey program have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past nine days. The student-athletes who meet the criteria for mandatory quarantine based on contact tracing guidelines will remain in quarantine for 14 days. COVID testing for all women’s hockey student-athletes will continue throughout the season.

St. Cloud State’s next scheduled series is Nov. 27-28 against Minnesota State at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Bemidji State will now make its season debut Dec. 4-5 at home against Minnesota State.