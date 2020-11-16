Ongoing pandemic cancels men’s, women’s Beanpot college hockey tournaments for 2020-21 season

The 2021 men’s and women’s Beanpot championships have been canceled for the first time in the history of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beanpot committee announced on Friday.

“The Beanpot, TD Garden’s annual college hockey tournament, will not be played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a statement from TD Garden. “We look forward to hosting the 69th Beanpot tournament in 2022.”

Northeastern swept both the men’s and women’s Beanpot titles last season for the fifth time in program history, and were the first school to do so since 2014.

The men have won three consecutive Beanpot championships for the first time in program history and have won seven overall. The women have won a record 17 Beanpot championships and swept the Beanpot, Hockey East regular-season and tournament championships for the first time in program history.