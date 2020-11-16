Rensselaer men’s, women’s college hockey teams latest to cancel ’20-21 seasons due to pandemic

Rensselaer is the latest school to cancel its 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we navigate the global pandemic, we must make every effort to protect the health, safety, and well-being of the institute community, and unfortunately, cancelling the hockey seasons is prudent as we attempt to achieve that objective,” said Dr. Lee McElroy, RPI associate VP and director of athletics. in a statement. “It was a very difficult decision, and we share with our student-athletes and their families the disappointment and uncertainty that comes with this news.

“The administration will continue to offer support and guidance in every way we can to those affected.”