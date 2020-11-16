Wisconsin tops in WCHA women’s preseason coaches poll; Watts, Murphy nab individual preseason honors

The WCHA women’s conference announced the results of its preseason coaches poll today, as well as preseason players of the year and preseason All-WCHA team.

Wisconsin senior forward Daryl Watts in the preseason player of the year and Minnesota freshman forward Abbey Murphy is the preseason rookie of the year.

WCHA Preseason Coaches Poll

First-place votes in parentheses, followed by overall points

1. Wisconsin (4) 34

2. Minnesota (3) 31

3. Ohio State 28

4. Minnesota Duluth 21

5. Bemidji State 14

6. Minnesota State 13

7. St. Cloud State 6

Preseason All-WCHA Team

F: Emma Maltais, Sr., Ohio State

F: Daryl Watts, Sr., Wisconsin

F: Sophie Shirley, Jr., Wisconsin

D: Ashton Bell, Sr., Minnesota Duluth

D: Emily Brown, Sr., Minnesota

G: Andrea Braendli, Jr., Ohio State

The WCHA opens its 22nd season the weekend of Nov. 20-22 as Minnesota State hosts Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota hosts Ohio State.