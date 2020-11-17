RIT ‘reconsiders’ cancellation of men’s and women’s 2020-21 college hockey seasons

Rochester Institute of Technology has “reconsidered its decision” to cancel 2020-21 play for its D-I men’s and women’s hockey programs.

Last week, RIT canceled all winter sports following the Liberty League cancellation of all D-III winter sports competitions and championships.

RIT’s men compete in Atlantic Hockey and its women in College Hockey America. Both conferences recently submitted their return-to-play safety plans to New York state for approval.

“In view of this new development, we plan to move forward with college hockey competition, contingent upon New York State consent,” said RIT president David Munson in a statement. “While we remain concerned about the increase in COVID-19, we also realize that the RIT campus will be only lightly populated from Thanksgiving through late January, providing a period where play will be safer.”

No RIT players or coaches have tested positive for the virus for either the men or women’s team. Both teams will be tested three times per week during the season in accordance with NCAA guidance.

“The health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes is always our first priority both on and off the ice,” said RIT athletic director Lou Spiotti.

Schedules are still to be determined. The men’s team had originally been scheduled to start league play on November 27.

“The teams have done everything we have asked them to do,” said Sandra Johnson, senior vice president for Student Affairs. “We are proud of all RIT students for meeting the challenges of this pandemic.”