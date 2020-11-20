Hockey East announces changes to weekend men’s, women’s series

Hockey East announced Friday the following schedule updates:

The women’s programs at Providence and UConn are now scheduled to play a home-and-home series Nov. 21-22.

“The scheduling of this series is consistent with the league’s commitment to a flexible scheduling model to provide meaningful opportunities for competition for all student-athletes throughout the 2020-21 season while maintaining the strict return to play protocols instituted by the Hockey East membership,” reads a Hockey East news release.

The women’s series between Merrimack and Providence originally scheduled for Nov. 20-21 has been postponed to a later date.

The men’s game between New Hampshire and Boston College originally scheduled for November 20 has been postponed to a later date.

Friday, November 20

Providence at Merrimack (women) – postponed

New Hampshire at Boston College (men) – postponed

Saturday, November 21

UConn at Providence (women) – 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence (women) – postponed

Sunday, November 22

Providence at UConn (women) – 3 p.m.